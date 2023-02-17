Black Trailblazers: Celebrating the legacy of leadership

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the most significant things about Black History Month is highlighting Black leaders from the past who took part in marches, movements, and fought for the rights that are enjoyed today.

Honoring the fight and determination of Black leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, among other achievements, allows younger generations within the Black community to understand where they came from.

Traco Matthews, Chief Health Equity Officer at Kern Health Systems, has served on many organizations, including the Community Action Partnership of Kern, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and the Church of God.

23ABC Traco Matthews, Chief Equity Officer for Kern Health Systems

"If you don't learn from your past, you're doomed to repeat it," said Matthews. "I love celebrating and talking about some of the victories from Black history, but I also love talking about what I call Black present and Black future. When I think of what that looks like in Kern County today or Bakersfield today, there are a lot of people who are pioneers and are doing incredible work here in our community."

As a present-day community leader, Matthews says Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate diversity and representation within a variety of industries here in Kern, like education, economic development, health care, and more.

"I love celebrating the diversity in terms of what it looks like on paper, but also when we practice inclusion and we intentionally bring all of those different perspective sand voices to the table to inform our policies, to inform our decisions. To inform the future of our society here in our local community and beyond," said Matthews. "There is nothing that is more beautiful, but also nothing more effective for creating a better society for every one who is a part of it."

Natesha "T" Johnson agrees with Matthews' sentiment. Johnson was the first Black president of the Fox Theater in Bakersfield, and also the third Black person on the Kern County Fair Board. She now serves as Vice Chair of the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference, as well as having a role in an array of other community organizations.

Johnson says there is nothing she loves more than serving the people of Kern and being a positive example to the people around her.

23ABC Natesha "T" Johnson, Vice Chair of the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference

"The work here that is being done is very diverse. Whether I am working with the youth, or working with the elderly, or working with community policing, it is diverse and it's impacting Kern, so I am pretty much everywhere," said Johnson. "I wear many different hats in Bakersfield, but I am really focusing on the diversity, equity, and inclusion of the African American community here in Kern. That is where my heart, my passion, where it resonates with me, mostly."

Johnson adds that in order for the legacy of Black leaders to live on in a positive way, we must acknowledged both the small and large victories.

"Black History Month is extremely important, not just for Black people, but for all people. Slavery didn't start with Black people, and Black people didn't start with slavery. We have to come back and realize that we come from Kings and Queens, and we have to make sure that everybody understands who we are, and we are a part of this nation as well," said Johnson.

Johnson continues, saying that while it is important to acknowledge the work of all leaders regardless of their level of experience, it is up to those leaders to encourage young people to follow in their footsteps and take action here at home.

That action, Johnson says, starts with taking the initiative of asking questions.

"There's a lot of people that are doing things in different lanes, but we're all doing it for one cause. It's really speaking up. It's really saying 'How can I help? How can I be of service?'" said Johnson. "Oftentimes we hear about Black History Month and we leave that to the Black community, but it is for everyone, and the first step is to speak up and say 'How can I be of service? How can I be a part of what you're doing?'"

According to Johnson, a few local organizations that anyone can take part in include the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, the NAACP Bakersfield Branch, and the African American Network of Kern.

Johnson says she believes a part of keeping the legacy of Black leadership alive is getting involved.

"I think we can do more. I think it's important to take the younger ones and to support them and become mentors for them, because we can't do this forever," said Johnson. "So we have to pass that baton on and teach that legacy so we can make that positive impact on Bakersfield."