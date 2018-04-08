BPD investigating homicide in Southwest neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say one man is dead after being shot in a Southwest Bakersfield neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, BPD responded to call for a car crash on Cobble Mountain Road near Sandstone Lane. It is there officers found a man behind the wheel of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. BPD says he died from his injuries.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, BPD says they believe the man was driving though the area when he was shot at by another car. He then crashed into a parked car. BPD says the vehicle that fired the shots left the are before officers arrived.

BPD says they do not have any suspect information at this time and are trying to determine what the man was doing in the area, because they say he did not live in the neighborhood.

