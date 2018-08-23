BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE: August 23, 2018 6:00 a.m.) According to CHP, the deadly crash was due to an unknown medical condition.

The driver was a 63-year-old woman. She has not been identified at this time.

According to CHP, due to an unknown medical condition and reasons still being investigated, the driver veered into the center median divider and collided with the metal guardrail.

According to CHP, she was found in the driver's seat unresponsive, and later died at the scene.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 178, just west of Haley Street, near Union Avenue.

The fast lane on Highway 178 is blocked at this time. No word on when it will reopen.