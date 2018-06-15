BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fire crews responded to an apartment building fire early Friday morning in Central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says a total of three buildings were impacted by the blaze that started around 3 a.m. on Buena Vista Street and G Street, just off of H Street. They said two of the buildings damaged were abandoned homes. The third, a building with three apartment units, was impacted as well.

Fire officials say they have received calls for squatters in the abandoned homes before, and even put out a fire in one of them previously. After searching the buildings, fire crews were unable to locate anyone.

No injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.