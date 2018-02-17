Fatal accident on southbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning on southbound Highway 99 between Olive and Airport Drives.

Early reports show CHP officers responded to the crash just before 4:00 a.m. involving a semi-truck and another car. One of the vehicles was reportedly driving in the wrong direction on the highway before crashing into the other, bursting into flames.

As of 4:45 a.m. southbound 99 lanes were closed as crews worked to put out the flames and clear the wreck. Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Knudsen Drive down Norris Road.

There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or if there were any other injures.

