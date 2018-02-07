KCSO says Lerdo jail is now under control following riot in housing unit involving 90 inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's deputies rushed to Lerdo jail after reports of a large-scale riot.

It started just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials said inmates in a pod were refusing to lock down. The disturbance started in one housing unit and immediately spread to two other units, involving approximately 90 inmates.

"We called in additional resources to quickly gain control and to reduce the exposure of injuries to inmates and staff," said Chief Deputy Tyson Davis.

Officials said one inmate had significant injuries to his head and was taken to an area hospital.

Officials called in extra resources from patrol to try to get the situation under control. Approximately two dozen street officers from KCSO and the California Highway Patrol responded.

Officials also called in the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and the SWAT team.

Crews said as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the situation was under control.

KCSO said officers were now going cell to cell checking on inmates to see if any other required medical attention. Officials said they also called in maintenance crews to inspect the facilities and make sure they are still safe and secure to house the inmates.

Officials did not release any details about what led to the incident.

KCSO said Lerdo Jail is on lock down and is expected to remain that way throughout the night.