FORT TEJON, Calif. - Northbound I-5 near Highway 166 is shut down due to a tanker fire.

The CHP page says it happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the Fort Tejon Area.

There could be some lane closures there. Also, the southbound side of Interstate 5 may be affected as well as officers assess the situation.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we will update you as soon as we get more information.