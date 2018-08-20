One dead after officer-involved shooting in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Bakersfield that left one person dead.

Kern County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Christopher Alexander Okamoto, 21, of Bakersfield.

BPD says it happened on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. near the front door of a second floor apartment at the Autumn Creek Apartments on Hahn Avenue, across from the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Officers say that a neighbor called because of a domestic violence situation. When officers arrived, they found Okamoto in the doorway armed with a gun.

This is when officers say the shooting occurred. The man was shot and killed during the incident.

A woman and an infant were later found inside the apartment. No one else was injured.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave until the end of the investigation.