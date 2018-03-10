Popular downtown restaurant found with cockroaches, shutdown by health department

A popular downtown Bakersfield restaurant has been shutdown by the Kern County Public Health Services Department, after cockroaches among other violations were found by health inspectors.

According to it’s website ‘Safe Diner’, Murertos Kitchen and Lounge was given an “F” grade on March 9th, after inspectors found food storage areas were not kept at the proper temperatures.

According to the online report, inspectors also found debris in the restaurants basement that could attract vermin. Inspectors also noted raw meat was found in prep areas, and grease filters that were not properly cleaned, presenting a fire hazard.

Inspectors also found a dead cockroach in the basement.

23ABC went to the restaurant Friday night, where a sign was displayed from the health department, notifying the public about the closure.

Several people were seen trying to enter the restaurant, only to learn it was closed.

It’s unclear when the restaurant may reopen.

Muertos Kitchen and Lounge was featured on the popular Food Network show, Diner's Drive-in's and Dives in 2015.