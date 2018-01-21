Shooting at Red Zone Sports Bar & Grill in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE 3:30 a.m.): Bakersfield Police have confirmed that the victim who was shot has now died from their injures. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting at the Red Zone Sports Bar & Grill on Panama Lane that left one person suffering from major injures early Sunday morning.

Early reports show just before 2:00 a.m., BPD was called to the area near Panama Lane and Wible Road for reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest outside the business. He was transported to the hospital; there is no word on his current condition.

BPD has not confirmed if they are searching for a gunman or if any arrests have been made.

As of 3:20 a.m., BPD was still on scene investigating the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.