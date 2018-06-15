Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. -

Bakersfield Police say one man was injured when a BPD officer opened fire on him when he ran during a traffic stop Friday morning.

BPD identified the man as 37-year-old Jose Pantoja Reyes. According to officials, Reyes has an active felony warrant for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant was obtained by the Arvin Police Department for a shooting incident involving Reyes on April 9th, 2018 in Arvin.

BPD say two officers stopped a black Kia Forte in the 5200 block of S. Union Avenue just after 4:00 a.m for a traffic violation. They say Reyes was one of four passengers inside the car. He fled the scene, running down S. Union, and that is when one officer fired his gun, hitting Reyes.

Reyes was transported to a local hospital where he was reported in stable condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

BPD is not saying what prompted the shooting, but say two guns were recovered where Reyes was taken into custody. The three other passengers, all women, were also arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Sgt. Brian Holcombe with BPD says standard protocol calls for the officer who fired his weapon to be transported to the station and interviewed. He says he expects the officer will be place on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.