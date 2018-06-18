BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Dozens of community members were out at Seven Oaks Country Club Saturday night for the Third Annual Patricia Jean Memorial Scholarship Gala.

People in attendance enjoyed dinner, entertainment and a live and silent auction by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach and Bakersfield native, Joey Porter.

The event's keynote speaker was NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion, Jerome Bettis.

The Scholarship Gala was organized by Joey Porter’s wife, Christy Porter.

Christy is also the founder of the Jasmine Nyree Day Center, a privately owned center for children with special needs.

She started the Patricia Jean Memorial Scholarship Foundation in honor of her late mother.

The scholarship foundation's mission is to give back to the next generation of future leaders.

All proceeds from the event will make it possible for the foundation to offer scholarships to outstanding local high school seniors.

To date, the foundation has raised 48-thousand dollars.