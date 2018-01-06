Two killed in early morning Bakersfield Shooting

BPD: "Crime scene is extensive"

Monica Dattage
1:54 AM, Jan 6, 2018
county | kern | news | breaking

Bakersfield Police Department investigates a double homicide in South Bakersfield near Wible and Wilson Roads just after midnight Saturday January 6, 2017.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bakersfield Police Department say two people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in South Bakersfield. According to BPD, they are still investigating the incident and the crime scene is "extensive," spanning several blocks. 

Early reports show just after midnight officers were called out to an assault with a deadly weapon near Wible and Wilson Roads. Shortly after 1:00 A.M. major injuries were reported by officers, and at 1:45 A.M. BPD confirmed two deaths. 

As of 2:00 A.M. Saturday, BPD had several roads blocked off in the area of Wible and Wilson Roads as they investigate. There is no word on when they will re-open. 

This story will be updated as more information is made available. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top