Two killed in early morning Bakersfield Shooting

Bakersfield Police Department say two people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in South Bakersfield. According to BPD, they are still investigating the incident and the crime scene is "extensive," spanning several blocks.

Early reports show just after midnight officers were called out to an assault with a deadly weapon near Wible and Wilson Roads. Shortly after 1:00 A.M. major injuries were reported by officers, and at 1:45 A.M. BPD confirmed two deaths.

As of 2:00 A.M. Saturday, BPD had several roads blocked off in the area of Wible and Wilson Roads as they investigate. There is no word on when they will re-open.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.