California Coastal Commission issues strict guidelines for San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Coastal Commission has issued strict new recommendations to both the Los Osos and the Cambria community services districts.

The commission is recommending that San Luis Obispo County stop accepting applications for developments that cannot show evidence of adequate water supply. The commission says it gives a "false hope that leads to application denials." This would apply to guesthouses or any large-scale expansions that lead to more water use.

But water officials in Cambria say they are closely monitoring how much water they pull out of aquifers and are not using more water than allowed.

"I think Cambria is going through a period of time right now, as is the whole Central Coast for that matter, we have a lot of second homeowners that have moved into the area and bought up a lot of homes. That changing the dynamic a little bit of the makeup of our customer base how we use water and that all has to be factored in for the future," said one water official.

Both districts are now working with the county and the Coastal Commission to find a solution. This as Central Coast communities continue to grow and change with water conservation in mind.