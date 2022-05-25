Watch
NewsCalifornia Drought

Actions

California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

California Drought
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Water flies from a sprinkler on a lawn in Sacramento, Calif., on July 8, 2021. The State Water Resources Control board voted Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to ban watering turf and to require local water districts to adopt more aggressive conservation measures. The board's vote came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom urged local water districts to do more to save water. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Drought
Posted at 6:43 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 21:43:34-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer.

State water officials on Tuesday adopted a ban on watering some green spaces as the drought drags on, though it doesn't apply to parks, sports fields or people's lawns.

The vote by the State Water Resources Control Board comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned broader, mandatory water restrictions could be coming if Californians don't step up their conservation.

The board is also requiring most of the state's more than 400 local water districts to adopt stricter conservation measures, regardless of their local supply.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!