California looks at using recycled water for human consumption

(KERO) — Desperate times call for desperate measures and times are definitely dire when it comes to drought conditions in the western United States.

To try to solve this problem officials are considering a plan that turns dirty water clean. A water-purification center is now preparing to supply the Bay Area with purified wastewater in the next few years when the state is expected to regulate the use of recycled water for human consumption.

This past January and February marked the driest two-month beginning of a year on record in California. Beginning in June people in Southern California will face unprecedented restrictions only being allowed to water lawns once a week.

California is also testing this idea of placing solar panels over the thousands of miles of irrigation canals in the state. The idea is the solar panels will slow down the evaporation of the canal water while also supplying energy.