California may get some rain next week

Ethan Swope/AP
Lake Oroville water levels remain low as drought conditions continue in Oroville, Calif., on Aug. 22, 2021. California water agencies that serve 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland won't get any of the water supplies they're requesting from the state heading into 2022, state water officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 15:25:52-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Parts of drought-stricken California are expected to get some rain next week.

The Sacramento National Weather Service office says a weak weather system passing through Monday and early Tuesday will bring chances of rain to the northern end of the Central Valley and the mountains. Another system is expected to move into that region on Thursday, bringing a better chance of precipitation.

The weather service says chances of San Francisco Bay Area rain from Monday’s system are low and the second system’s signals are mixed. Southern California starts the week with a chance of drizzle or showers and better precipitation chances late in the week.

