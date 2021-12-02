California officials warn about lowest water allocation rate ever

(KERO) — California officials are warning customers that water districts will receive 0% of their requested supplies next year.

Instead each district will receive water that is necessary for critical health and safety needs.

Officials are sounding the alarm saying that this is the lowest water allocation rate ever. It was set at 5% during the previous drought.

The situation could be revisited early next year depending on the snowfall.

Those allocations could cause issues for farmers who've already lost crops in the ongoing drought. With less water, farmers will need to leave more fields empty. They also will not be able to hire as many people leading to fewer jobs nearby.

Additional restrictions could be put in place as well.

"The signs at restaurants of water will only be available upon request will probably come back at some locations. and it's going to be a trying time," said Justin Mendes, a regulatory specialist.

The City of Bakersfield recently announced its moving to Stage Two drought restrictions.