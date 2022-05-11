California rice production to drop due to drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Department of Agriculture, due to that ongoing drought, this year's rice acreage in California is now expected to drop to its lowest level since 1984.

Those predictions sit at 348,000 acres of rice plantings which is actually a sharp decline from last year's 407,000 acres.

Rice farmers cultivating this year's soil say that crop insurance will help, but they're worried about the long-term impacts for farmers statewide.

Meanwhile, representatives from Farm Bureaus across California are meeting with state water officials last week as part of Farm Burea's Water Forum.

The bureau president, Jamie Johansson said that the ag industry "wants to be part of the solution."

He added that farmers and ranchers have proposed improvements for water storage and infrastructure, but that they've faced roadblocks every step of the way.