Drought causing concern for local growers, higher prices for consumers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is still in "Exceptional Drought" status according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But with the county being one of the top vegetable-producing regions in the nation the drought is causing concern for local growers.

23ABC's Brianna Willis spoke with the president of the Kern County Farm Bureau who says this drought is unique from previous years because it's extra dry and causing farmers to produce fewer products.

“It is a historic drought. It is one of the worse ones we’ve seen for a few different reasons. Number one, it's very dry,” said Kern County Farm Bureau President John Chessher Moore.

Moore says as this drought continues, prices for agriculture will change.

“Another difference between this one and previous droughts is commodity prices are a little bit lower right now as well, so we have market pressures on top of environmental pressures.”

But Moore also says farmers are not going to be able to produce as many crops. And with the Central Valley being one of the leaders in crops Moore says everyone should be concerned with the repercussions we may face.

“Really, what we do in the United States specifically? We depend on the Central Valley for a stable and affordable food supply. Droughts like this one and the inability to move water efficiently through our current infrastructure is cause for concern.”

Moore adds with a decrease in supply -- and likely not a decrease in demand -- price inflations will likely be on the rise.

