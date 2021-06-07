Watch
Drought-stricken Nevada enacts ban on 'non-functional' grass

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2015, file photo, a lawn is irrigated in Sacramento, Calif. The California Water Commission approved new rules that would essentially eliminate grass from new office and commercial buildings and reduce turf at new homes from a third of landscaped area to a quarter on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 07, 2021
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed legislation to make the state the first in the U.S. to ban certain kinds of grass.

The measure signed last Friday will ban water users in southern Nevada from planting decorative grass so they conserve water. The grass ban starting in 2027 applies to office parks, entrances to housing developments and street medians. But it does not apply to homes or parks.

Water officials say the ban will eliminate about 40% of the grass in the region. The ban comes as western states that rely on the Colorado River for water prepare for the federal government to issue its first-ever official shortage declaration.

