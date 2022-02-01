Watch
NewsCalifornia Drought

Actions

Dry January means less water than normal in California snow

items.[0].image.alt
Randall Benton/AP
FILE—Anthony Burdock, left, and Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, check the depth of the snow pack during the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021. After a stormy December and a dry January, California water resources authorities conduct the season's second survey of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The state water board will also give an update on how Californians are doing on Gov. Gavin Newsom's call for a 15% reduction in water use.
California Drought Snow Survey
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 13:48:33-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The water contained in California's mountain snow is now at 92% of its historical average after a January without significant amounts of rain or snow.

That's a dramatic swing from December, when heavy precipitation put the snowpack's water content at 160% of the average. The state Department of Water Resources issued snow measurements on Tuesday and officials will physically measure the snow at a station in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The low January precipitation is disappointing news for California, which needs a wet winter to reduce drought conditions. Much of the state is still in severe drought though overall conditions have improved since last winter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack