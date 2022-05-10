In drought-ravaged California, water use is up dramatically

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's water usage jumped nearly 19% in March. State officials said Tuesday it's the most water used in one month since 2015.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked residents last year to use 15% less water in the middle of a severe drought. Since July, the state has cuts it's water use by just 3.7%.

Newsom responded to the news by pledging to spend an extra $26 million on water conservation programs. That's in addition to the $190 million he proposed in January.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced residents and businesses would have to reduce outdoor landscape watering from three days per week to two.

