Watch
NewsCalifornia Drought

Actions

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Western Drought Lake Powell
John Antczak/AP
FILE - An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border on Sept. 11, 2019. A dam holds back Lake Powell, one of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Federal officials sent seven western states a letter this week warning them that they're considering cutting the amount of water that flows through the Colorado River to the Southwest to maintain Lake Powell and prevent it from shrinking to a point at which Glen Canyon Dam could no longer produce hydropower. Consideration of what would be an unprecedented move comes sooner than water officials expected as they reckon with the effects drought and climate change have on their urban and agricultural customers. (AP Photo/John Antczak, FIle )
Western Drought Lake Powell
Posted at 3:02 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 18:02:33-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water delivery to Colorado River users to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam on the Arizona-Utah border.

Glen Canyon Dam supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.

Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell to ensure the continued operation of the dam.

But snow already is melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.

The Interior Department has proposed holding backwater in the lake to maintain power production.

The agency is asking for feedback from the seven states that rely on the river by April 22.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul