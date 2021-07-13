Watch
Maps show stark picture of drought levels across western U.S.

U.S. Drought Monitor
US Drought Monitor West for week of June 15, 2021.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 13, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Droughts across much of the west are approaching record levels this summer, with big implications for water usage and wildfire risk.

Maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor -- a federal partnership of agencies and organizations charged with tracking drought conditions across the country -- show just how dry things have gotten in the West this year.

Animated Map: Week-by-week drought conditions for the U.S.

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Map: Drought conditions June 2020 (left) vs. June 2021 (right)

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Map: Change in drought conditions in the western U.S. over the last 52 weeks

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Animated Map: Lake Mead satellite imagery (1984-2020)

You can view more maps on the U.S. Drought Monitor's website.

