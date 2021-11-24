Watch
NewsCalifornia Drought

Actions

San Francisco officials call for 10% reduction of water use

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
A man climbs a bluff on Corona Heights in front of the skyline seen from Tank Hill in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. San Francisco officials have declared a water shortage emergency and are asking customers in four counties to voluntarily reduce water use by 10% due to California’s drought.
Dry California
Posted at 9:54 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 12:54:56-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials have declared a water shortage emergency and are asking customers in four counties to voluntarily reduce water use by 10% due to California’s drought.

The request Tuesday took effect immediately and applies to all 2.7 million customers of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Customers who don’t meet the goal will see a surcharge of up to 5% on their bills starting April 1. Last summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked all Californians to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%, but data shows few people are doing that.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets