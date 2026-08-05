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'No parking' signs to appear near Bixby Bridge in Big Sur due to increased tourism

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Monterey County is prohibiting parking near Big Sur's famous landmark, the Bixby Bridge, for 12 months due to pedestrian and driver safety concerns.

The ordinance begins as soon as "No parking" signs are posted in the surrounding vicinity of the bridge this week.

Northbound traffic at Ragged Point increased by 900% from 2025 to 2026, according to the county. Caltrans reported that tourism increased by around 40% and peak weekend tourism doubled from 2025.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors also cited access delays to emergency vehicles, traffic congestion and illegal roadside and in-road parking. Approved on May 19, the board will also look for long-term solutions to the parking and congestion problems.

Bakersfield, CA

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