Almost 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 hit Kern County over the holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The county's coronavirus dashboard added nearly 2,000 new cases over the holiday weekend pushing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to nearly 129,000.

Another 1,911 positive test results has raised the total number of cases to 128,770. There were three more deaths attributed to the virus bringing that total to 1,485 deaths in Kern County.

There are still 135 cases of the delta variant.

Un-vaccinated individuals in Kern County make up more than 99 percent of all cases and 98 percent of all hospitalizations.

Kern County Public Health is also urging everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot.

“During this pandemic, it is especially important for our residents to get their annual flu vaccine,” said Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health. “This will help decrease flu activity in our community and help ease the burden on our healthcare system.”

Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.

Kern County Public Health Announces Latest COVID-19 Facts: