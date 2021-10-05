Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference in Phoenix. In the summer of 2021 Ducey signed into law several measures that restricted the power of local governments to enact COVID-19 protection measures. On Monday, Sept. 27 a judge struck down Arizona laws prohibiting public school districts from imposing mask requirements, colleges from requiring vaccinations for students and communities from establishing vaccine passports for people to show they were vaccinated.
Doug Ducey
Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 13:24:55-04

(AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using the state’s federal pandemic funding on a pair of new education grants that can only be directed to schools without mask mandates.

In a letter to Ducey, the Treasury Department said the grant programs are “not a permissible use” of the funding.

Ducey, a Republican, created the grant programs in August to put pressure on school districts that have defied the state’s ban on mask mandates. In the letter, the Treasury Department said the conditions “undermine evidence-based efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids