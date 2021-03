As the pandemic continues to impact essential workers, Bolthouse Farms is taking its next step to support employees by rolling out access to vaccines through on-site vaccination clinics starting in Bakersfield.

The first batch were distributed on February 26 to 60 frontline workers. Approximately 300 doses will be given each Friday beginning March 12 through May 2021.

More than 1,000 Bolthouse Farms employees have signed up to receive vaccines in Bakersfield.