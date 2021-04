(KERO) — The Cal State Los Angeles mass vaccination site is now allowing anyone 18-and older to stand in line for a vaccine starting Thursday and going through the end of Sunday.

According to the LA Times, this is due to thousands of appointment slots going unbooked by eligible people through the My Turn registration system.

As a result, vaccinators at the site are now allowed to give doses to walk-ups - including people outside of the eligibility criteria.