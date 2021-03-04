California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state's most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus more quickly.

The doses will be spread among 400 ZIP codes where there are about 8 million people eligible for shots. This is the latest change in an ever-evolving system to get California’s nearly 40 million residents vaccinated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also pushed for more teachers to be inoculated to reopen classrooms.

The move to ease reopening standards comes days after several Republican-led states announced they were lifting COVID-19 restrictions.