Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 15:45:03-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state's most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus more quickly.

The doses will be spread among 400 ZIP codes where there are about 8 million people eligible for shots. This is the latest change in an ever-evolving system to get California’s nearly 40 million residents vaccinated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also pushed for more teachers to be inoculated to reopen classrooms.

The move to ease reopening standards comes days after several Republican-led states announced they were lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive