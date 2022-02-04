California tops 80,000 deaths as COVID cases tumble

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in California have topped 80,000 and another nearly 3,000 people are expected to die by month’s end. But infections, hospitalizations and intensive care cases have fallen almost as fast as they climbed during the rapid-fire omicron wave of the pandemic.

Statistics from Johns Hopkins University say the state's death toll reached 80,688 on Friday. That's more than Texas with 80,300 deaths and more than Florida and New York, which have tolls exceeding 65,000. Other indicators show that California is clearly past the peak of the omicron wave.

Los Angeles County may soon end outdoor mask requirements, but probably not before the Feb. 13 Super Bowl.