Cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across the country

Health experts fear it could get worse.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 13:15:24-04

(KERO) — Cases of COVID continue to spike across the country, and numbers here in Kern County could be following that trend.

Kern County Public Health isn't updating its COVID dashboard every day and they've reported a backlog of cases. But on Monday they showed 16 new COVID cases and Wednesday they reported 134 new cases. Public health reported one new death and also three cases of the Delta variant locally.

Los Angeles County reported a total of 1,315 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That's almost ten times the number of cases the county saw exactly one month ago. In addition, Wednesday marked the sixth consecutive day where new cases exceeded 1,000.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 also continues to climb.

And as the Delta variant continues to spread across LA County one doctor is reporting that unvaccinated people now account for all COVID-19 hospitalizations at county-run hospitals.

According to state and county data, the highly contagious variant is quickly spreading among those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

