CDC extends indoor mask recommendation to more areas of California

(KERO) — The CDC is extending its indoor mask recommendation to more areas of California due to high levels of COVID. The new guidance includes Sacramento and four surrounding counties that are seeing rising cases and hospitalizations.

In Kern County the Public Health Department released new case data Friday showing 767 more infections reported along with three new deaths. The death total in Kern County now stands at 2,452.

As for the latest vaccination rate, Kern County now has an even 55-percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated. Statewide the rate is 72.9%.

23ABC In-Depth: California COVID Facts

The most recent state-wide test positivity rate stands at 8.3-percent. That total translates to around 34 new cases per 100,000 people tested.

Additionally, there is an average of nine deaths on a daily basis in California at the hands of the virus.

Finally, at least 83.6-percent of the state's eligible population is at least partially vaccinated.