BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A big milestone being marked at Clinica Sierra Vista in Bakersfield. The health center is celebrating its 20,000th patient to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. is when the Greenfield Community Health Center is slated to hit the target.

The community health center was the first in Central Valley to administer a vaccine back in December.

Numerous politicians will be on hand to mark the occasion.