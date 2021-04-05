Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Could another COVID-19 surge be on the horizon?

Holidays could trigger another uptick in cases
items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
Beachgoers take advantage of the sun, sand, and surf as they spend time on Clearwater Beach Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Clearwater, Fla., a popular spring break destination, west of Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Virus Outbreak Spring Break
Posted at 11:21 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 14:21:30-04

(KERO) — While the country ramps up its coronavirus vaccinations the number of cases is on the rise again. And there are concerns about whether a fifth surge is on the horizon.

Massive spring break crowds, states ending mask mandates, and the loosening of other COVID-related restrictions all are playing a part in the country's latest climb in covid cases.

More than 30million people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year. After cases declined in February just in the past two weeks there was a 20 percent jump in the daily number of COVID cases. That totaled an average of 66,000 new cases every day.

"In fact, we have settled at a very high level of daily deaths - nearly a thousand. And now we're starting to see cases go up again and starting to see hospital admissions go up again," explained U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "This is deeply concerning because every time we've seen it in the past, it's led to another surge."

Health officials say spring break travelers in addition to gatherings from the Easter and Passover holidays could be tough on the nation's COVID response in the next few weeks. The upcoming holidays could also spread more variants of the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive