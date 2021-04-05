Could another COVID-19 surge be on the horizon?

(KERO) — While the country ramps up its coronavirus vaccinations the number of cases is on the rise again. And there are concerns about whether a fifth surge is on the horizon.

Massive spring break crowds, states ending mask mandates, and the loosening of other COVID-related restrictions all are playing a part in the country's latest climb in covid cases.

More than 30million people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year. After cases declined in February just in the past two weeks there was a 20 percent jump in the daily number of COVID cases. That totaled an average of 66,000 new cases every day.

"In fact, we have settled at a very high level of daily deaths - nearly a thousand. And now we're starting to see cases go up again and starting to see hospital admissions go up again," explained U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "This is deeply concerning because every time we've seen it in the past, it's led to another surge."

Health officials say spring break travelers in addition to gatherings from the Easter and Passover holidays could be tough on the nation's COVID response in the next few weeks. The upcoming holidays could also spread more variants of the virus.