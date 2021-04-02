COVID-19: What's the risk of going to mass?

Health experts say even with precautions gatherings put people at risk of getting COVID-19 and spreading the virus to others.

As more people become vaccinated, you might be wondering about the risks of getting sick with COVID-19. We asked the experts, what's the risk of going to church, after the vaccine? Their take: the risk of contracting COVID-19 is medium risk.

So church and really many other public places where you could gather crowds are still going to fall in the moderate to high-risk categories. They are not recommended activities yet by the CDC.

Church has a lot of people from a lot of different households, close proximity to one another. It's always unfortunate. And everybody singing and praying and doing things that are so necessary for our spiritual lives. But unfortunately, this virus has taken advantage of that.

Everyone wearing masks decreases that risk. Distancing people further decreases that risk.