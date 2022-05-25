COVID cases continue to rise in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New case data was released by the Public Health Services Department on Tuesday indicating infections are slowly rising again in Kern County with 860 new cases reported since Friday. That's a daily average of at least 172 new infections per day.

According to public health, nine more people lost their lives to the virus bringing our total amount of COVID-related deaths to over 2,400.

In the meantime, there are several free COVID testing vaccination clinics this week. Wednesday a clinic will be held at Valle Verde Elementary School from 8 a.m. until noon. The school is located at 400 Berkshire Road in Bakersfield.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has a complete list of testing and vaccination clinics online.