COVID cases continue to rise in Kern County

New case data was released by the Public Health Services Department on Tuesday indicating infections are slowly rising again in Kern County with 860 new cases reported since Friday. That's a daily average of at least 172 new infections per day.
Posted at 5:39 PM, May 24, 2022
According to public health, nine more people lost their lives to the virus bringing our total amount of COVID-related deaths to over 2,400.

In the meantime, there are several free COVID testing vaccination clinics this week. Wednesday a clinic will be held at Valle Verde Elementary School from 8 a.m. until noon. The school is located at 400 Berkshire Road in Bakersfield.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has a complete list of testing and vaccination clinics online.

