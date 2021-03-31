Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID deaths take a dip here in Bakersfield, Kern County could end up in orange tier by April 7

items.[0].videoTitle
As COVID deaths take a dip, Kern County conditions improve. The county could head into the orange tier in April.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 21:32:11-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — As COVID-19 deaths decrease as well as total cases here in Bakersfield, officials are hopeful that conditions are getting better and the county can move into a less restrictive orange tier.

Public health reported 8 more coronavirus deaths Tuesday.

This is the first time in weeks this number has fallen to single-digits.

So far-- kern county has lost nearly 12 hundred and 50 people to covid-19, and when it comes to cases, another drop there too.

Officials say there were 28 new cases.

The total number of infections is more than 106,000.

All of these numbers are contributing factors in whether or not Kern County can move out of the red tier to the next less restrictive tier.

Public health says for the last two weeks, Kern County has met the requirements for moving into the orange tier.

The earliest Kern County could move up into the orange tier is on April 7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive