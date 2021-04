(KERO) — The CSU, Bakersfield COVID-19 Vaccination Hub is experiencing a surge of patients following the announcement that persons 16 years of age and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are preferred as they make the process quick and easy. Appointments can be made at MyTurn.ca.gov.

The Hub also welcomes walk-ins.

You must bring your photo ID and minors under age 18 need a parent/guardian present. No insurance is required.