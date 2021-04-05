Individuals 16 years old and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Kern County

(KERO) — All individuals 16 years old and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Kern County, according to Public Health.

Late last week, the state sent out an email indicating that counties can relax the state’s eligibility criteria in advance of the April 15 statewide movement to all individuals 16 and older being eligible for the vaccine, Public Health said.

Kern County Public Health said Kern is set to receive more than 39,000 doses of vaccine this week. As of Sunday, 316,312 doses have been administered to Kern County residents. 116,705 or 12.7% of Kern’s population have completed their vaccination series, including 12,883 who were vaccinated with J&J. Another 92,582 people have received one dose of their two-dose series. Approximately 46% of Kern’s 65 and older population is now fully vaccinated.

The Kern County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Clinic has open appointments this week from Wednesday through Sunday. At this ADA compliant clinic, vaccines are free, no ID is required, and our friendly staff are ready to serve our residents.

Public Health urges residents to continue to stay safe, practice healthy habits and to get vaccinated when it’s your turn.

To make an appointment, visit the state's myturn.ca.gov website or you can call the public health call center at (661) 321-3000.

