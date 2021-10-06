Dignity Health reports a decrease in COVID patients in hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health said on Wednesday they are seeing less patients in their hospitals being treated for COVID.

Bruce Peters of Mercy hospitals said of the 61 patients who have tested positive for COVID, 15 are in the ICU with all on ventilators.

Ken Keller of Dignity Health said of the 39 patients who have tested positive for COVID at Memorial, five are in the ICU with four on ventilators.

Officials say that many of the patients they've seen during the recent surge are in their 40s and early 50s but range in age from 20 to 88-years-old.

Dignity Health estimates the COVID vaccination rate of their employees as more than 90% with some needing a second dose. Many of the employees who applied for vaccine exemptions have had them approved, said Keller. Peters said that about 25 employees from Mercy hospitals are on administrative leave due to not having a COVID vaccine dose but the numbers are changing day-to-day as some employees are getting vaccinated.

Officials also said the National Guard plans on leaving Kern County this week.