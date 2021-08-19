Dr. Hemmal Kothary: "Kids are going to get infected" with COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During a Dignity Health media roundtable on Wednesday Doctor Hemmal Kothary talked about children potentially getting COVID and was blunt about what to expect.

"These kids are going to get infected, it's just a matter of time. Everyone's going to get infected. Luckily for the most part kids do well. The key to parents is if you have a kid that comes home sick, the bigger thing is make sure you keep them away from people that have other forms of conditions because those are the ones that will get sick. Keep them away from people who haven't vaccinated."

Kothary also talked about the importance of getting vaccinated to help curb the spread of COVID.

"Hopefully, a lot of these parents are getting smart and are getting vaccinated. I think that's the key. I don't think shutting down the schools makes sense, again. These kids have to go to school. They have to learn. We can't stop our lives. This virus is not going anywhere. I think it's going to be here for the rest of our lives."