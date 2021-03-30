Menu

Free vaccination card laminations at Staples, Office Depot

July 25th deadline for Office Depot, Office Max
Ted S. Warren/AP
Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Mar 30, 2021
(KERO) — A piece of paper is all the proof you have that you've been vaccinated against COVID-19. That's why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations without an end date. The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25th. You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

However, the Better Business Bureau is warning people NOT to post pictures of their vaccination cards on social media. The BBB reminds people the vaccination card contains personal information, and posting a picture of it on social media could mean that information is now available to anyone and everyone.

