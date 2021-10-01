Gov. Newsom issues COVID vaccine mandate for eligible school children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a COVID vaccine mandate for eligible school children on Friday morning.

Newsom said the mandate is for children ages 16-18 and will be added to the list of necessary vaccines and immunizations school children will need to have for in-person learning.

Newsom also said that when the FDA approves vaccines for children ages 5-11, they will need to have a COVID vaccine during the next school cycle, depending on when it's approved, either Jan. 1 or July 1st.

“Once the FDA approves the vaccination in different cohorts starting with 12 and above, grades seven to 12, we will begin to apply that requirement in the next term, either Jan. 1 or July 1, whichever comes sooner,” said Newsom.

Newsom said the state government wants to see all school staff get vaccinated during the first phase of vaccination requirements involving grades seven through 12.

In recent weeks, California implemented the following measures to slow the spread of COVID-19:



Vaccine verification for state workers. Requires all state workers to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, and encourages local governments and other employers to adopt a similar protocol. Following California’s announcement, some of the largest California businesses and local governments followed suit, as did the federal government.

Vaccinations for health care workers. Requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by September 30, 2021.

Universal masking in K-12 settings. Aligned with guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, California was the first state to implement universal masking in school settings to keep students and staff safe while optimizing fully in-person instruction.

Medi-Cal vaccination incentives. $350 million in incentive payments to help close the vaccination gap between Medi-Cal beneficiaries and Californians as a whole, significantly stepping up outreach in underserved communities.

Statewide mask recommendation. In response to the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new CDC guidance calling for masking, the state recommended mask use for indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.

“The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella – there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same for COVID-19. Today’s measure, just like our first-in-the-nation school masking and staff vaccination requirements, is about protecting our children and school staff, and keeping them in the classroom,” said Governor Newsom. “Vaccines work. It’s why California leads the country in preventing school closures and has the lowest case rates. We encourage other states to follow our lead to keep our kids safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”