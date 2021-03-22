Inequity in COVID vaccination doses, only 3% of black residents in California have received vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New numbers show inequities when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine in California.

According to data from the state's public health department, more than 14 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered. However, of those only three percent have gone to people who are black. According to census data, there are more than two million black residents in California.

The state has worked to curb the discrepancy allocating 40 percent of all vaccine doses to zip codes in the most vulnerable areas of the state.

Meanwhile, world boxing champion Jose Ramirez is visiting an almond and pistachio processing facility and the nearby orchards encouraging farmworkers to get vaccinated against COVID.

Ramirez grew up in Avenal, the son of immigrant farmworkers.

He will fight Josh Taylor in May in a fight that will unify the light welterweight title in all four divisions.