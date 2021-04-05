Kern County eying move into orange tier

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — We could find out this week if Kern County will be moving tiers once gain just weeks after moving into the red tier. Public health says if Kern County continues to meet the required metrics then it be on the move Allowing more businesses to ease restrictions.

Kern County has been in the red tier for about two weeks

Public Health says the county could learn as early as Wednesday if it is able to shift to a less restrictive tier. Los Angeles County is now in that tier as of Monday.

Restaurants can expand their indoor capacity to 50-percent. Bars that don't serve food can reopen for outdoor business only and guests can only stay for 90 minutes. A maximum of six guests can be seated at a table.

Gyms and fitness centers are now allowed 25-percent capacity.

The county actually reached the case numbers to expand opening sooner but health officials wanted to wait a few extra days to allow more people to get vaccinated.

Meantime more students could soon be heading back to the classroom which means more planning for the Kern High School District.

The district will hold a meeting to discuss their phased re-opening plan Tuesday.

Kern County's recent move into the red tier means that schools are now able to return for in-person learning.