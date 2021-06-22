Kern County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site to close in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Next month you won't be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Brynn Carrigan with Kern County Public Health made that announcement at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday.

She says the fairgrounds mass vaccination clinic has been such an efficient and effective way to administer vaccinations to a large number of people.

Since the site opened the county has administered 87,676 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Carrigan says during the busiest week officials administered more than 10,000 vaccinations. Right now officials are rolling out less than 1,500 shots per week.

"Because of this decrease in demand and, as a way to achieve operational efficiencies, the department will be moving vaccination operations into the public health services building, effective July 5, 2021. This also allows the department the opportunity to deploy nursing teams into the community to expand our mobile pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics located conveniently within neighborhoods."

Carrigan adds that if there is an outbreak the site can be rebuilt and used to get people vaccinated.