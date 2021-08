BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health updated its COVID dashboard Thursday afternoon showing there are 256 new cases and one new death.

The number of delta variant cases increased to 80 cases from a previous 41 cases.

In all, there have been more than 116,731 cases in Kern County since the start of the pandemic with 113,088 recovered residents. 1,429 Kern County residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

For more detail on the numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.